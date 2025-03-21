Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd (NSE: ITCHOTELS) surged 5 per cent in early trade on Friday, hitting INR 192.50 against its previous close of INR 183.24. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of INR 193.20, recorded on March 21, 2025, marking a strong uptrend for the fourth consecutive session. ITC Hotels has been on a three-day rally, surging 13 per cent during this period. In the previous session, the stock rose 6 per cent to INR 188.20 amid heavy trading volumes. ITC Hotels, which recently demerged from ITC Limited, started trading independently on January 29, 2025. NMDC Share Price Today, March 21: NMDC Ltd Stock Gains After Announcing First Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25.

