Shares of NMDC Ltd (NSE: NMDC) gained momentum today after the public sector undertaking (PSU) declared its first interim dividend of INR 2.30 per equity share for FY 2024-25. The stock opened at INR 66.64, slightly lower than its previous close of INR 68.79, and was trading at INR 67.14, up by 0.98% in early Friday trade. The company has fixed March 21, 2025, as the record date for the dividend. According to a filing, the dividend will be paid within the prescribed timelines to shareholders as of the record date. NMDC's 52-week high stands at INR 95.45, while the 52-week low is INR 59.70. Manappuram Finance Price Today, March 21: Manappuram Finance Shares Jump After Bain Capital’s INR 4,385 Crore Stake Buy.

