KPIT Technologies Ltd share price (NSE: KPITTECH) saw a strong surge in its stock price today, rising by 6.14% to INR 1,454.15 as of 9:52 AM IST. The IT services company, known for its focus on automotive and mobility solutions, has been witnessing positive momentum amid strong investor sentiment. The stock’s upward movement reflects growing confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Investors are closely watching KPIT’s performance on both NSE and BSE for further trends. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 30, 2025: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, and Raymond Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

KPIT Share Price

KPIT Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

