Mumbai, January 30: Indian equity indices ended higher for the second straight session on January 29 with Nifty above 23,150. While investors and traders hope for similar Thursday, CNBCTV18 reported that Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE), SRF (NSE: SRF), Voltas (NSE: VOLTAS), Blue Star (NSE: BLUESTARCO), Quess Corp (NSE: QUESS), Arvind SmartSpaces (NSE: ARVSMART), Aarti Drugs (NSE: AARTIDRUGS), Raymond (NSE: RAYMOND), Hitachi Energy are among the stocks that will remain in focus on January 30.

At close, the Sensex was up 631.55 points or 0.83% at 76,532.96, and the Nifty was up 205.85 points or 0.90% at 23,163.10. On the sectoral front, media, capital goods, IT, metal, realty rose 2-3%, while auto, bank, pharma, oil & gas gained between 0.5-1.5%. The FMCG index was down 0.5%. BSE Midcap index added 2.5% and Smallcap indices rose 3.2%. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Surge Nearly 1% on Buying in IT Stocks, Firm Global Cues.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 30

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors reported a 22% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to INR 5,451 crore for the third quarter of FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.7% on-year to INR 1,13,575 crore.

Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE)

Bajaj Finance Limited announced its October to December Q3 quarter results on Wednesday, January 29. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded a nearly 17% rise in net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 at INR 3,706 crore, compared to INR 3,177 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 29, 2025: Bajaj Auto, BHEL, and Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

SRF (NSE: SRF)

SRF Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The chemical manufacturer's bottom line stood at INR 271 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Voltas (NSE: VOLTAS)

Voltas on January 29 reported a net profit of INR 132 crore in the Q3 quarter which ended on December 31. This marks a strong comeback from the INR 30 crore loss reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Blue Star (NSE: BLUESTARCO)

Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 31.85% in consolidated net profit at INR 96.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024. The company had posted a net profit of INR 100.46 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Blue Star Ltd.

Quess Corp (NSE: QUESS)

Quess Corp on Wednesday, January 29, reported INR 5519 crore in revenues for the quarter ended December (Q3FY25), recording a 14% year-on-year (YoY) and 7% sequential growth.

Aarti Drugs (NSE: AARTIDRUGS)

Aarti Drugs reported a consolidated net profit rose 1.1% year-over-year (YoY) to INR 37.1 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared to INR 36.7 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue declined by 8.1% YoY to INR 556.6 crore, down from INR 605.9 crore.

Raymond (NSE: RAYMOND)

Raymond Ltd on Wednesday, January 29, reported a 61% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at INR 72.13 crore for the December quarter compared INR 183.50 crore in the same quarter last year.

As per the ETNowNews, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said that Nifty 50 has broken an immediate resistance of 23000-23100. "Nifty 50 sentiment has improved slightly but overall weakness is likely to persist as the index remains below the 21EMA," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).