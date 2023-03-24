Hindenburg Research has taken aim at Jack Dorsey's payments company Block, releasing a report accusing the firm of misleading investors and embracing a criminal user base. The report alleged that the payments company ignored widespread fraud. After the report came out, Dorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 million on Thursday, his worst single-day decline since May. He’s now worth $4.4 billion after the 11 percent drop. Hindenburg Research Says Another Big Report Coming Soon After Triggering Massive Sell-Off in Adani Group Shares.

Jack Dorsey Fortune Plunges

