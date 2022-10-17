BTS members are a worldwide sensation. Big Hit Music, the music label that manages BTS, revealed in a statement that members of the boy band group will go off on mandatory military service in South Korea. The statement read, “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.” 2022 AMAs Introduce Favorite K-Pop Artist Category; BTS Bag Two Nominations, TXT, TWICE and More Receive Nods.

BTS To Fulfill Mandatory Military Service

Members of BTS will do their mandatory military service starting this year and will only get back together around 2025, according to the K-pop band's management company https://t.co/2bz5ZTbh9p — Bloomberg (@business) October 17, 2022

The Statement From Big Hit Music

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

