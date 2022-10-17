The American Music Awards have announced this year's nominees, but that's not all. They also introduced a new award category for Favorite K-Pop Artist and the nominees are BTS, TXT, BLACKPINK, TWICE and Seventeen. BTS also bagged a nomination in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category for the fourth year in a row. Other nominees are Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin and OneRepublic. American Music Awards 2021: BTS Wins AMAs 'Artist of The Year' For the First Time as an Asian Artist.

