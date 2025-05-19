Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) stocks opened on a positive note today, May 19, soon after the stock market opened for business after being closed on the weekend. According to the latest stock market developments, shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) were trading at INR 1,855.60 and rose by INR 56.10 or 3.12 per cent. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) saw its 5-week high and low of INR 1,945 and INR 715 on May 19 this year and May 16 last year. Delhivery Share Price Today, May 19: Stocks of Delhivery Limited Rise in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Paras Defence Share Price Today, May 19, 2025

Shares of Paras Defence opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

