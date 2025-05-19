Stocks of Delhivery Limited (NSE: DELHIVERY) opened in green today, May 19, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Delhivery Limited (NSE: DELHIVERY) were trading at INR 342.40. As per the latest share market updates, Delhivery Limited (NSE: DELHIVERY) stocks saw a rise of INR 21.55 or 6.72 per cent. Notably, Delhivery Limited (NSE: DELHIVERY) saw its 52-week high of INR 460.95 on May 17 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 19, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Delhivery and Hyundai Motor India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Delhivery Share Price Today, May 19, 2025

Delhivery shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)