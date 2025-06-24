Polycab India Ltd (NSE: POLYCAB) shares opened at INR 6,309.00 on Tuesday, June 24, slightly higher than the previous session’s close of INR 6,289.50. By 9:55 AM, the stock was trading at INR 6,297.00, up by 0.68% or INR 42.50. The gain follows a nearly 5% rally on June 23, when the stock hit a five-month high. The rally was triggered by a bullish report from global brokerage Jefferies, which highlighted Polycab’s strong performance and market share gains in the previous fiscal year. The stock's 52-week high stands at INR 7,605.00 (October 15, 2024), while the low is INR 4,555.00 (February 28, 2025). Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 24, 2025: Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Allcargo Logistics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Polycab Share Price Today:

Polycab Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)