New Delhi, September 15: Dalal Street is expected to see selective stock action on Monday, September 15, as several companies announced key updates over the weekend. Market sentiment may remain stock-specific, with developments spanning acquisitions, order wins, regulatory observations, and fundraising plans. Investors are likely to track healthcare, infrastructure, and power sector plays closely, alongside midcaps riding on new contracts.

Global cues and domestic macro trends will set the broader tone, but these individual stocks could see heightened activity based on fresh news flow. Traders may look for opportunities to either buy on positive triggers or book profits in counters facing regulatory or operational headwinds. As we enter the first fay of week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, September 15.

Apollo Hospitals (NSE: ApolloHosp) will be in focus after announcing the acquisition of IFC’s 31% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd for INR 1,254 crore, increasing its holding to nearly 99.42%. The deal, subject to CCI approval, consolidates Apollo’s dominance in healthcare delivery and diagnostics. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Closes at 81,904; Nifty Ends Above 25,100; Share Market Clocks 8 Consecutive Sessions Amid Positive Global Cues.

GMR Airports (NSE: GMRAIRPORT) reported a 3.5% YoY dip in passenger traffic in August at 93.49 lakh. Domestic volumes were flat, while international traffic grew 2.8%. With aircraft movements up 4.2%, the stock may witness range-bound action as investors weigh demand recovery against slower domestic growth. Moschip Share Price Today, September 12: Moschip Technologies Limited Stocks Open on Positive Note As Stock Market Opens for Business.

RailTel Corporation (NSE: Railtel) has bagged another order worth INR 209.79 crore from Bihar Education Project Council, taking its total orders from the council above INR 600 crore this week. Strong order inflows may keep the stock on buyers’ radar.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY) may see some selling pressure after receiving a Form 483 with five observations from the US FDA at its Bachupally biologics facility.

Adani Power (NSE: AdaniPower) looks set for positive momentum after signing a 25-year pact with Bihar State Power Generation Company for a 2,400 MW greenfield project in Pirpainti, expected to create up to 12,000 jobs during construction.

Overall, Monday’s trade is likely to be driven by stock-specific news flow. While Apollo Hospitals, RailTel, and Adani Power carry strong positive triggers, GMR Airports and Dr. Reddy’s may face mixed to cautious investor reactions. Traders should stay selective and watch for momentum in these key counters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).