Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday, December 8, that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the key repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent. The decision is broadly in line with what economists had expected. The decision to maintain the key repo rate at 6.5 per cent marks the fifth instance when the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has opted to keep the interest rates unchanged. "The Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility rate remains at 6.25% and the Marginal Standing Facility rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%", Das stated in an official statement. RBI Monetary Policy at 10 AM Today: Reserve Bank of India To Announce Monetary Policy, Another Pause in Repo Rate Most Likely.

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.5%

