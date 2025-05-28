Reliance Power share price (NSE: RPower) dropped 2.13% to INR 50.93 in morning trade on May 28, reflecting weak market sentiment and profit-booking after recent gains. The stock, which had seen a strong rally in previous sessions, faced selling pressure as investors turned cautious. Broader market volatility and lack of fresh positive triggers contributed to the decline. Analysts suggest the stock may see consolidation in the near term amid sector-specific uncertainties. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 28, 2025: LIC, Bosch India and Waaree Energies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Reliance Power Share Price

Reliance Power Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

