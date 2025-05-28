Mumbai, May 28: Several stocks will be in focus today, May 28, as investors and traders prepare to buy and sell shares during Wednesday's trading session. Soon after the stock market opens for business, investors and market enthusiasts will start buying and selling stocks. That said, it is essential to stay updated and know the latest developments in the share market to make informed decisions about investments.

Shares of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC), ITC Limited (NSE: ITC), Life Insurance Corporation Of India (NSE: LICI), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (NSE: PGHH) and Bosch Limited (NSE: BOSCHLTD) will be in the spotlight today, May 28. Of the six stocks mentioned above, shares of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (NSE: LICI), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (NSE: PGHH) and Bosch Limited (NSE: BOSCHLTD) ended Tuesday's trading session in green. The Young Investor – A Stock Market Mentorship Program for Teens by Elearnmarkets.

Stocks of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (NSE: LICI), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (NSE: PGHH), and Bosch Limited (NSE: BOSCHLTD) all rose by INR 0.65, INR 30, and INR 125, respectively. On the other hand, shares of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC), and ITC Limited (NSE: ITC) all ended the trading session on May 27 on a negative note.

It is worth noting that the stocks of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC), and ITC Limited (NSE: ITC) declined by INR 6.90, INR 0.39, and INR 8.20, respectively. At the end of the closing bell on Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in the red due to profit booking, which was driven by valuation concerns and weakness across the Asian markets. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

On Tuesday, the Sensex was down 624.82 points at 81,551.63, and the Nifty was down 174.95 points at 24,826.20. Notably, the decline was led by the FMCG, IT, auto, and metal sectors. The stock market saw buying in small-cap and mid-cap indexes, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising by 87.25 points to close at 57,154.50 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rising by 17.35 points to close at 17,725.15.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

