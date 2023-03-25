American software company Salesforce is likely to cut more jobs after laying off 8000 employees in January 2023. Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham recently said that the company could see another round of job cuts while it continues to focus on improving profitability, reports Bloomberg. As per the report, the software company is under pressure from multiple activists. Salesforce Layoffs: Sacking 7,000 Employees in Two-Hour Call Was Bad Idea, Says CEO Marc Benioff.

Salesforce Could See Another Round of Job Cuts

Salesforce could see another round of job cuts while it continues to focus on improving profitability, says Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham https://t.co/s7tLqn5ZW6 — Bloomberg (@business) March 24, 2023

