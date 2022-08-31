Snap, the parent company of popular photo-sharing app Snapchat, is reportedly laying off 20 percent of its workforce. According to IANS, around 1,280 employees will be fired. Moreover, Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman is leaving to join Netflix. TikTok Video Goes Wrong, Teen Shot and Killed While Filming Dance Clip in Colorado.

