Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NSE: SUNPHARMA) shares bounced back with a 1.13 per cent gain during early trade on Tuesday, May 13. The stock opened at INR 1,711.00 and by 10:15 the stock was trading at INR 1,705.20 a piece, up 19 points from the previous close of INR 1,686.20. The stock recovery comes despite recent concerns over US drug pricing, after President Donald Trump announced his plans to reduce prescription drug costs by at least 80 per cent. Following on this, Indian drugmakers, including Sun Pharma, saw declines during the last trading session on May 12. Swiggy Share Price Today, May 13: Swiggy Stock Drops Over 6% in Early Trade As Lock-In Expiry Frees 85% of Equity for Trading.

Sun Pharma Share Price Today, May 13:

Sun Pharma Share Price on May 13 (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

