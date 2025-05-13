Shares of Swiggy Ltd (NSE: SWIGGY) dropped over 6 per cent during early trade on Tuesday, May 13, following the expiry of its stockholder lock-in period. The stock opened at INR 305.00 and dipped to INR 300.20 by 9:55 AM, down 6.28 per cent from its previous close of INR 320.30. The decline comes after around 85% of Swiggy’s total outstanding equity, that is, nearly 189.8 crore shares, became eligible for trade. Analysts at Nuvama Research estimate the market value of these unlockable shares to be around USD 738 million. This has triggered selling pressure despite no guarantee of immediate offloading. UPL Share Price Today, May 13: Stocks of UPL Limited Fall by INR 24.10 in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Swiggy Share Price Today, May 13:

Swiggy Share Price on May 13 (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

