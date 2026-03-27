Tata Steel share (NSE: TataSteel) were trading at INR 194.74 on the NSE at 9:55 am IST on March 27, 2026, down INR 1.91 or 0.97 percent from the previous close. The stock opened on a weaker note and witnessed mild selling pressure in early trade. Market sentiment around metal stocks remained cautious amid global demand concerns and price fluctuations. Investors are closely watching commodity trends and company outlook. Despite today’s dip, Tata Steel continues to be a key player in the steel sector with long-term growth potential. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 27, 2026: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, and Ashok Leyland Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

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