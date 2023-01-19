That leaves just the mask mandate as the only major curb left from Hong Kong’s Covid Zero days.



The city gave up other restrictions in December after China abandoned its strict approach to controlling the virus. https://t.co/bYyzOyYuUQ pic.twitter.com/lwEknybhts— Bloomberg (@business) January 19, 2023

