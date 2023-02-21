China's new foreign minister, Qin Gang, on Monday urged foreign nations against the parallels being drawn between Taiwan and the ongoing Ukraine and Russia conflict. "Beijing is “deeply worried” that the conflict could spiral out of control," Gang said. Chinese Spy Balloon: Taiwan Says It Has Not Spotted Any Chinese Surveillance Balloons Amid China-US Dispute Over Spy Balloons.

China Urges West To Spot Drawing Parallel:

WATCH: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang urges the world to stop drawing parallels between Ukraine and Taiwan, part of Beijing’s efforts to distance itself from Russia and portray itself as a neutral force for peace https://t.co/7XVIA2MK2Ppic.twitter.com/tgSbnelWYA — Bloomberg (@business) February 21, 2023

