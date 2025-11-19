Stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) opened in the red today, November 19, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) were trading at INR 22.81 and fell by INR 0.18 or 0.78 per cent. Notably, stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) saw their 52-week high of INR 24.30 on October 10 this year and 52-week low of INR 16.02 on March 12 this year. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, November 19, 2025

Shares of Yes Bank opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)