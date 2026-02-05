Shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) rose in early trade on Thursday, February 5, gaining nearly 0.16%. The stock was trading at INR 1,538.20, up by INR 2.40 on the NSE at around 9:45 am IST. Earlier, Infosys said it will work with US-based financial company Citizens to launch the bank’s AI-first Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to accelerate AI-driven transformation across Citizens’ banking operations, product development and customer experience. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 5, 2026: Trent, Tata Power and Metropolis Healthcare Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Infosys Share Price Today, February 5

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)