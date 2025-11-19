Mumbai, November 19: Traders are investors are looking online to know how many trading holidays are in December 2025. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock market will officially remain closed only for one day in December 2025. As per the trading holiday list for December, the share market will stay shut for trading on Thursday, December 25, on the account of Christmas.

In addition to the official trading holiday of December 25 for Christmas 2025, the NSE and BSE will remain closed for trading on all Saturdays and Sundays of the month. The weekend dates when both exchanges will stay shut for trading include Saturdays (December 6, 13, 20 and 27) and Sundays (December 7, 14, 21, and 28). Scroll below to check the full list of trading holidays in December 2025. Bank Holidays in December 2025: From Goa Liberation Day to Christmas, Banks To Remain Closed for 19 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Official Trading Holiday in December 2025

Date: Day: Stock Market Holiday: December 25 Thursday Christmas

List of Share Market Holidays in December 2025

Date: Day: Stock Market Open or Closed: December 6 Saturday Stock market closed December 7 Sunday Stock market closed December 13 Saturday Stock market closed December 14 Sunday Stock market closed December 20 Saturday Stock market closed December 21 Sunday Stock market closed December 27 Saturday Stock market closed December 28 Sunday Stock market closed

When Is the Next Official Trading Holiday?

The next official trading holiday is most likely to be in January 2026; however, the NSE and BSE have not released the trading holiday calendar for the upcoming year. This year, the Indian stock markets observed a total of 14 trading holidays. The 14 trading holidays began with Mahashivratri and Holi in February and March and conclude with Christmas on December 25 this year. Between these trading holidays, both stock exchanges remain closed for trading on several occasions, such as Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid), Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali, among others. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

List of Trading Holidays in 2025

In December, besides the stock market, banks will also observe closures. As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks will stay shut for business for a total of 19 days, including regional festivals, national holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

