The 68th National Film Awards at National Media Centre, New Delhi is all set to be held on Friday (July 22). The big event will go live at 4 PM on Friday. The live announcement will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube online. 67th National Film Awards: Mohanlal’s Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham Awarded the Best Film!

Check It Out:

📡LIVE at 4 PM📡 Announcement of 68th National Film Awards at National Media Centre, New Delhi 🗓️: 22 July, 2022 Watch on #PIB's📺 Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlNrjj YouTube: https://t.co/SbnbAOotdw — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 21, 2022

Here's The YouTube Video Where You Can Catch The Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)