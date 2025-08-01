There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan had been injured during the shoot of King and was recuperating in the USA, taking a medical break. This was all but confirmed when the actor appeared with his arm in a sling, though he looked utterly jovial and as dashing as ever while celebrating his first National Award win for Jawan. In a video message, SRK thanked the Government of India for the honour, along with Jawan’s director Atlee, his family, and his team. He ended the video with a one‑handed open‑armed gesture, promising fans that he would be back on screen soon. Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor National Award for ‘Jawan’: Five Past Performances of King Khan That Deserved To See Him Win!

Shah Rukh Khan's Video After National Award Win

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025

