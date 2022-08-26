Ananya Chatterjee is no more. Yes, the Bengali actress who was known for her role in Parvarti Sangbad Poonada Dootara Saath has passed away. It was actor Joyjit Banerjee, who announced her death on social media. As soon as this news as out, film fraternity mourned her loss. May her soul RIP. Ambika Rao Dies: Malayalam Actress Was Known For Her Roles In Kumbalangi Nights, Virus And More.

