Every year on January 15, Indian Army Day is celebrated to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers. On this occasion, everyone takes pride as they extend their wishes to the Indian armed forces and their families. Many celebrities have also extended their wishes to the armed forces on this special day. Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, shared their gratitude towards the armed forces and thanked them for their service to the country. Besides them, Malayalam star Mohanlal also extended his heartfeltwishes towards the armed forces. Army Day 2024: Sunny Deol Celebrates ‘Real Heroes’ of Bharat With Special Glimpses From His Film ‘Border’ (Watch Video).

Mohanlal Wishes the Armed Forces:

With profound gratitude, I salute the brave hearts of the Indian Army on this Army Day. To the guardians of our nation, thank you for standing tall, protecting us with pride and honour. Jai Hind! #IndianArmyDay pic.twitter.com/ecW5KlmUAe — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 15, 2024

Jackie Shroff Extends His Thanks to the Indian Army:

Abhishek Bachchan Salutes the Guardians of the Nation:

A salute to the guardians of our nation. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏🏽#IndianArmyDay — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) January 15, 2024

