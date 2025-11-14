Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday (November 12) after being admitted for a few days, reportedly due to breathlessness. The entire Deol family is going through a tough time, yet certain paparazzi pages have shown insensitive behaviour, offering no privacy and shamelessly covering them through their lenses. Many actors have already spoken against this intrusive coverage and on Friday (November 14), Jackie Shroff also schooled the paps at the Mumbai airport. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Jackie, who was clicked by photographers at the airport, told the paps, “Tum log bohot dhating karta hai haan. Kiske yaha kuch hota hai to tum log nahi karna haa, bhidu. Samajh gaya na, bawa log? Apne ghar mein kuch hoga to samajh jaoge. Muh pe aake camera lete hai.” He then posed for a few pictures and left. Dharmendra Hospital Video: Breach Candy Hospital Employee Arrested for Filming Actor on Ventilator Support and Showing Deol Family in Distress – Report.

Jackie Shroff Warns Paps Over Insensitive Coverage Amid Dharmendra’s Hospitalisation – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

