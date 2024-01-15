Actor Sunny Deol, renowned for his patriotic roles in films like Border and the Gadar series, pays a heartfelt tribute to the 'real heroes' of India on Army Day 2024. Taking to Instagram, he shared a poignant video from his movie Border, expressing, "Celebrating the true heroes of Bharat on #ArmyDay. Aap ho toh hum hain #HindustanZindabad." Sunny Deol, whose film Gadar 2 saw remarkable success last year, is currently engaged in a new project that reportedly features a cameo by Salman Khan. Explore the video Sunny Deol posted on Insta for more! Sunny Deol Wishes Success to Animal, Showers Praises on Bobby Deol: ‘My Younger Brother Has Shaken the World’.

Sunny Deol's Instagram Post

