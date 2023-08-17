Taking Dream Girl 2 promotions to next level, Ayushmann Khurrana met the OG 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood Hema Malini and posed with her. Not just that, the modern actor also served nostalgia and entertainment by dancing with yesteryear's veteran star on Kishore Kumar's song. In the video, Hemaji could be seen in pink saree flashing her bright smile. Dream Girl 2 arrives in theatres on August 25.Dream Girl 2 Song ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0’: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday Are Enchanting in This Captivating Track (Watch Video)

Ayushmann Khurrana Dances With Hema Malini:

