Makers of the upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 on Thursday unveiled the first track of the film "Dil Ka Telephone 2.0". Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company dropped the song which they captioned, “Aaj bajega sab ke Dil Ka Telephone! #DilKaTelephone2 Song Out Now! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.” Sung by Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi and Jubin Nautiyal, the song is penned by Kumaar.Soon after the makers shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Dil ka telephone ab aur zor zor se bajne laga hai,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Super duper song sir.” Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His Film Laugh Riot, Says ‘There Was Never a Dull Moment On The Set'.

In the video, Ayushmann and Ananya can be seen showing their moves on the beat of the song. Ayushmana also dropped the film's trailer and it turned out to be a laugh riot. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Dream Girl 2: Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hilarious Banter Is the Highlight of New Promo (Watch Video).

Watch "Dil Ka Telephone 2.0" Song:

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.