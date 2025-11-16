Veteran actor Dharmendra is back home and recovering after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai earlier this month for an age-related health issue. His condition is said to be improving slowly, bringing a sense of relief to the Deol family. A family source shared that if his health continues to get better, they hope to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8. The same source added, “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month - Dharamji’s and Esha’s.” Esha Deol, who turned a year older on November 2, skipped her celebrations as her father was unwell. Hema Malini also gave an update, saying the family has been deeply stressed. “It has not been an easy time. His children are sleepless. But we are happy he is back home. He needs to be around the people he loves. Baki sab oopar wale ke haath mein hai,” she said, requesting prayers. Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Shifted Home for Further Care.

