Receiving backlash for her performance at the 2023 BAFTAs, Ariana DeBose has deactivated her Twitter account. In a song that saw her rap about the women nominated for their work at the awards show, DeBose's performance received a lot of criticism. Now, one of the producers for the BAFTA Awards, Nick Bullen, has come out in defence of her saying that the backlash she received is "incredibly unfair." Ariana DeBose Deactivates Twitter Account After Receiving Backlash for Her Performance at the 2023 BAFTA Awards.

Check Out What Nick Bullen Had to Say:

BAFTA Awards producer Nick Bullen says Ariana DeBose and her team wrote the show's opening rap themselves, and that the backlash to the performance is "incredibly unfair." pic.twitter.com/TwtrJ58W0p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2023

