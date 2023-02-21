Ariana DeBose's performance at the 2023 BAFTAs sure stirred up a discourse online. Coming up with a rap that celebrated all the women who were nominated for the award, DeBose received backlash for her performance as many criticised its direction and weren't a fan of it overall. Following the backlash, DeBose has deactivated her Twitter. Ariana DeBose To Star in ‘Wish’, Disney’s Animated Film To Release in November 2023.

Check Out the Tweet:

Ariana DeBose has deactivated her Twitter account after going viral for her performance at the 2023 #BAFTAs. pic.twitter.com/CTd2dvJW5o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)