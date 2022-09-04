Barack Obama has won his first Emmys! The former US President was honoured for outstanding narration for Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks. He is now halfway to EGOT status! Emmys 2022 Nominations: From Lily James, Zendaya, All the Way To Squid Game! Check Out the Complete List of Nominees of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

First Emmy For 44th US President

Barack Obama wins his first #Emmy for narrating the Netflix docuseries 'Our Great National Parks.' He is now halfway to EGOT status, having previously won two Grammys. pic.twitter.com/VRTvs4ZMuR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2022

Barack Obama – Emmy Winner

The 44th U.S. President is now an # Emmy winner for Outstanding Narrator! @BarackObama takes it home for Our Great National Parks (@Netflix)! #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/oKARWV3Kvs — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 4, 2022

