The Emmy nominees for 2022 have finally been announced. So many of our favourite shows and actors nominated! All the way from Better Call Saul, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Lizzo, to Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Jane Adams and many more. Continue reading to get the full list of nominees. Emmys 2022 Nominations: Zendaya Creates History, Becomes Youngest Ever to Hold a Second Nomination.

View All the Emmy Nominees for 2022 Here:

Competition Program Nominees

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Nominees

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Nominees

Comedy Series Nominees

Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series Nominees

Lead Actress in Limited or Anthology Series Nominees

Limited or Anthology Series Nominees

Lead Actress in a Drama Series Nominees

Lead Actor in a Drama Series Nominees

Drama Series Nominees

Supporting Actor in Drama Series Nominees

The #Emmy nominees for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series are:@NicholasBraun Billy Crudup Kieran Culkin Park Hae-soo Matthew Macfadyen@JohnMTurturro Christopher Walken Oh Yeong-su pic.twitter.com/H81uPCaZTT — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2022

Supporting Actress in Drama Series Nominees

Supporting Actress in Comedy Series Nominees

Supporting Actor in Comedy Series Nominees

Supporting Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Nominees

Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Nominees

Guest Actress in Comedy Series Nominees

Guest Actor in Comedy Series Nominees

Guest Actor in Drama Series Nominees

Variety Sketch Series Nominees

Television Movie Nominees

Host for Reality or Competition Program Nominees

Variety Special (Live) Nominees

Variety Special (Pre-recorded) Nominees

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Nominees

Guest Actress in Drama Series Nominees

