Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are all set to be part of a music video. And today (March 19), the actors dropped the first look poster of their song. Surbhi and Sharad's melody is titled Bepanah Pyaar. On the poster, the duo looks striking in black. More details about the track will be out tomorrow. Have a look.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

