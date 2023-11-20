In an awe-inspiring tribute to the timeless enchantress of Indian cinema, Madhuri Dixit, Anurag Thakur, with profound admiration, honours her unparalleled four-decade-long journey on the silver screen. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, and from the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, Madhuri Dixit's versatility has transcended eras. As she is bestowed with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India, Thakur eloquently celebrates her enduring legacy and the indelible mark she has left on the cinematic landscape. Madhuri Dixit to Enter Politics, Actress to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections – Reports.

View Anurag Thakur's Post:

An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds. Today, we are… pic.twitter.com/HlYUWHsWRY — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 20, 2023

