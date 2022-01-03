83, released on December 24 last year, received positive reviews from critics and fans. The film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, featured him in the role of Kapil Dev. Well, the Kabir Khan directorial is shining bright at the box office too. The film collected Rs 7.31 crore on Sunday and the total collection stands at Rs 91.27 crore in India.

83 Box Office Collection

#83TheFilm continues to attract footfalls [major centres], but the acceptance beyond metros is missing… #NewYear holidays gave a boost to its biz, but the overall total remains low… [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 7.73 cr, Sun 7.31 cr. Total: ₹ 91.27 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sMbbwUwDVy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2022

