Washington, January 7: US Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a direct warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that President Donald Trump will authorize lethal action against him if the government continues its violent crackdown on protesters. During a Fox News interview, the South Carolina Republican cautioned the Iranian leadership that persistent lethal force against citizens demanding economic and social reforms would lead to personal consequences for the Ayatollah. “If you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you," Graham said, adding that Tehran’s leaders should “take Trump seriously." President Trump has separately signaled a willingness to intervene, stating the U.S. is "locked and loaded" to protect demonstrators. The warning follows widespread demonstrations across Iran fueled by a collapsing economy and record-low currency values. Reports indicate that security forces have used live fire in several cities, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of arrests. Tensions remain high as Tehran condemns the rhetoric as foreign interference. 'Locked and Loaded and Ready to Go': Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Violent Crackdown on Protests as US Hits UAV Networks۔

Senator Lindsey Graham: To the Ayatollahs: you need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you. Change is coming to Iran. It'll be the biggest change in the history of the Mideast to get rid of this Nazi… pic.twitter.com/lKb0Qk7RrS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 7, 2026

