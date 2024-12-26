The highly anticipated third instalment of the renowned horror-comedy series Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, will soon be making its OTT debut. After grossing over INR 400 crore globally during its theatrical run, the Anees Bazmee directorial will now premiere on Netflix on December 27, 2024. The star-studded cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also includes Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in lead roles. Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Raaz and Sanjay Mishra feature in supporting roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by T-Series Films and Cine 1 Studios. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan’s Mildy Intriguing Horror-Comedy is Haunted By Knotty Writing, Outdated Humour and CGI Spooks! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ To Release on Netflix on December 27

