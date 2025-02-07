Himesh Reshammiya's action-packed film Badass Ravi Kumar hit theatres today (February 7, 2025). Directed by Keith Gomes, the film offers a vibrant tribute to the 1980s with its high-octane masala appeal. Reshammiya portrays a rugged, no-nonsense cop, delivering intense action, electrifying songs and over-the-top dialogues that capture the essence of vintage cinema. While the film has sparked mixed reactions from audiences, it has quickly become the subject of lighthearted trolling and humorous memes online. The internet is buzzing with comedic takes on the film's style. Check it out. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’: 11 Himesh Reshammiya Meme-Worthy Dialogues That Are So Cringe They’re Unmissably Hilarious!

'Wow'

Badass Ravikumar : pic.twitter.com/V4zGttXIKy — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) February 7, 2025

Hahaha

Badass Ravi Kumar interval pic.twitter.com/mxhsqLESPM — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) February 7, 2025

'Logic Is Optional' for 'Badass Ravi Kumar'

Badass Ravikumar ka moot Interstellar 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xe5OnSXdXO — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) February 7, 2025

Hilarious - WWE Version

The 'Confidence' - LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Mehul (@filmymehul)

Watch 'Badass Ravi Kumar' Trailer:

