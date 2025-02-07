Keith Gomes' directorial Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, has taken the internet by storm with its sensational release. Leaked scenes from the film feature viral lines like "Jin toofano mein tum jaiso ke zopdey udd jaya kartey hai, un toofano mein hum apney kapdey sukhatey hai" (We dry our clothes in storms that tear down your huts), along with high-energy action and dance sequences. One video showcases the theatre screen flashing ‘80s-style VFX' with a humorous message reading "Logic is optional." The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. ‘Badass Ravikumar’ Movie Review: Dear Himesh Reshammiya, Thank You for Decade’s Supply of Meme Material! (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Mass'

Audience are whistling on mass #BadassRaviKumar in morning shows. 😂💥 pic.twitter.com/sJYskJvd6F — DUNIYA 🚬 (@cine_ki_duniya) February 7, 2025

'80s Style'

Celebration at Mumbai's Iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre While watching #BadassRaviKumar, the public is dancing to the songs and liking the 80's style film starring #HimeshReshmmiya #BadassRaviKumarReview pic.twitter.com/kZLuED1kUK — FilmiFever (@FilmiFever) February 7, 2025

Himesh Reshammiya's Action Scene Leaked

Bruh #HimeshReshammiya in #BadassRaviKumar has done better acting than Pakistani Scammer #ShahRukhKhan could do in his entire flop career.😂😭pic.twitter.com/oJMGtWdPrE — Neel 😉 (@Neel78_) February 7, 2025

'Logic Is Optional'

