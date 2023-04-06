On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today (April 6), the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer dropped a new poster of the mythological saga featuring Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. In the picture, we get to see the almighty meditating. "Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman," reads the caption of the post. Adipurush is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16, 2023. Adipurush Poster Controversy: Complaint Lodged Against Kriti Sanon-Prabhas Starrer for Hurting Religious Sentiments – Here’s Why.

Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman:

