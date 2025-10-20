Actor Prabhas, currently awaiting the release of The Raja Saab, has another exciting project in the works with director Hanu Raghavapudi, known for Sita Ramam. On Diwali 2025, the film's makers surprised fans by sharing a pre-look poster on X, hinting at the upcoming collaboration. Rumoured to be titled Fauji, the poster shows a silhouette of Prabhas in a soldier's uniform surrounded by guns, with the tagline, “A battalion who stands alone.” While the actor’s face isn’t revealed yet, the poster hints at a gripping story set in the pre-Independence era. The production house confirmed that the official title and first look will be revealed on October 22, accompanied by a cryptic message, "पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः ---------------------- #PrabhasHanu DECRYPTION BEGINS ON 22.10.25 Happy Diwali." 'Fauji': Prabhas’ Upcoming Film's Makers Warn Against Sharing Leaked Photo From Set, Say It Will Be Treated As Cyber Crime.

Mythri Movie Makers Shares Post on X – See Post

