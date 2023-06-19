Adipurush released in theatres on June 16 and since then this mythological drama is under fire, especially over its dialogues. A video is going viral on the internet that shows protestors stopping screening of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer at a theatre in Nalasopara. The video shows members of Hindu organisations indulging in verbal spat with the staff members and raising slogans against the Om Raut directorial. Adipurush Controversy: Ramayana Actor Vikram Mastal ‘Condemns’ Language Used in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer.

Watch The Video Below:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Members of a few Hindu organisations created a ruckus at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday, 18th June while the film #Adipurush was being screened there. The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans and entered into a verbal… pic.twitter.com/b7BBDKPigm — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

