Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Vikram Mastal, who played Hanuman in 'Ramayana' spoke about the controversy going around Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' and said that the kind of dialogues that are used in the movie hurt the sentiments of people and they should be removed.

During a press conference, he said, "I vehemently condemn the language used in the movie. I simply need to know what the film's creators intended to convey with the language used. What inspired you to make this movie? Are you only concerned about making money? Why can't you remove the conversations if you made this movie with the general population in mind and they don't like them? What the issue is. Why do you want to show what is wrong in the movie? Manifest the right. This movie's plot is based on the Ramayana. We respect Sita and Lord Ram. We worship them. How are these talks and conversations appropriate for this movie?"

Furthermore, he demanded to remove the dialogues that hurt the religious sentiments of people from the film, "How you want the world to perceive Indian culture. Would we have visited the temple to worship Hanumanji if He had actually been like this in the Ramayana? It is obvious that your goal in creating this movie is a financial benefit. I am against Om Raut ji and the writer of the film and ask them to remove these dialogues from the movie."

Earlier, writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, "Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them."

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. (ANI)

