Actor Arun Mandola, who is known for playing the role of Lakshmana in the shows Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and Vighnaharta Ganesha, slams Om Raut's mythological film. After watching Adipurush, Arun clearly said, "Television shows are 10 times better than this movie". In a recent interview the actor also mentioned that, "This is painful to watch because our emotions are connected to Shri Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman Ji. However, if someone does something wrong regarding our gods, we cannot remain silent." Adipurush: Tickets Price of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-Starrer Slashed to Rs 112 Amid Film's Debacle at the Box Office.

