Adipurush released in theatres on June 16 with lukewarm reviews and massive criticism. Few netizens slammed the epic saga for its cringe-worthy dialogues, VFX and Kriti Sanon's acting chops. Even many politicians demanded ban on the flick for insulting Hindu culture. Now, amidst this, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is always vocal online, shared a clip of his wife Pallavi Joshi as Sita from Bharat Ek Khoj taking an indirect dig at Om Raut's Adipurush depiction. "Pallavi Joshi as Sita in Bharat Ek Khoj. Part 2," he captioned the tweet. Adipurush: Did Arun Govil aka Ramayan's Ram Angrily React to Prabhas' Version? Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Video - WATCH.

Vivek Agnihotri Shares Pallavi Joshi's Clip as Sita:

Pallavi Joshi as Sita in Bharat Ek Khoj. Part 2. https://t.co/3llwbwjkHe — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 17, 2023

